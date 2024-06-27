The Bear Season 3 Is Right — Modifications Are Really A Big Deal In Fine Dining

In each season, "The Bear" has showcased various dishes and meals that take time, countless taste-tests, and extreme amounts of skill to create and execute. After going through so much trouble to meticulously craft a menu fit for fine dining, there's an understanding that the dish is the best it could be — or it wouldn't have made it to the menu. After all, customers are waiting months and paying a premium for that level of talent and creativity, so why would they even want to second guess the ingredients in a dish?

While Carmy ignored questions about the customer's allergies, it's true that most kitchens — even at the high end — will take food allergies into consideration. Wait staff will likely ask about allergies before you order. Some restaurants even note any allergies in the dining party when you make the reservation to ensure that diners are safe and kitchens are properly prepared.

However, don't be surprised if certain establishments request that you order something else altogether rather than modify a dish. Some restaurants have a zero modification policy — for guests with food allergies at these types of establishments, it's up to you to decide what you can safely order before you eat at the restaurant. But whether it's allergies or personal preference, when eating at a fine dining restaurant, not asking for alterations comes down to showing respect for the work that went into that dish.