What Is A Sous Chef And What Do They Do?

You've probably heard of the various kitchen positions that take up the back-of-house at most restaurants. Everything from the line cook to the executive chef has a crucial role in getting food prepared and out of the kitchen in a timely manner. And one of the most essential elements in a restaurant kitchen is the sous chef — who is, essentially, second in line behind the executive or head chef (most restaurants have one or the other) but still has a hand in food preparation, menu planning, and operations.

Think of the sous chef as the vice president of the kitchen. While sous chefs don't have the final say on how things are run (that's for the head chef to handle), they're the next-most important member of the kitchen and often have quite a bit of control over the staff and food preparation line. Depending on the size of the restaurant and its menu, it can take several cooks to adequately serve a room full of diners; much of that oversight and responsibility is handed to the sous chef.