A Look At Wisconsin's Deep History With Cheese

It seems strange now to think of a time when the great American frontier was the Midwest, but in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, that was absolutely the case. Known as the Old Northwest, the area comprising modern-day Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, and part of Minnesota went through numerous territorial incarnations before it reached its final form, but what all of them had in common was broadcasting a siren call for immigrants to the North American continent who wanted to carve out their own path away from already-established states. As all immigrants do, these westward travelers brought their own food practices with them — and many of these practices included cheese. Lots and lots of cheese.

The really fascinating thing was, it wasn't just one ethnic group of immigrants bringing cheese with them. French immigrants brought blues and bries, Italians brought gorgonzola and mozzarella, English newcomers brought cheddar, the Dutch brought gouda, Scandinavians brought havarti, Germans brought muenster, the Swiss brought ... well, Swiss — it really was a cheese free-for-all. This helps explain how today, Wisconsin is famous not simply for one type of cheese, but for pretty much all of them.