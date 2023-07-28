Maine Lobster Festival's International Great Crate Race Is A Sight To Behold

Maine lobster is one of the most alluring meals you can find on a menu. There is perhaps no place on Earth more famous for its lobsters than the East Coast state, a fact highlighted every year during the first weekend of August when seafood lovers from near and far flock to the Maine Lobster Festival.

Founded in 1947, the event is a true crustacean bonanza featuring a parade, live music, and, of course, a gobsmacking amount of lobster meat. You can sample dishes that range from traditional lobster rolls to more novel lobster-stuffed risotto balls. But this is not just a weekend of celebration; it is also one of fierce competition.

The Maine Lobster Festival (held in the town of Rockland) features a slew of contests, pitting lobster lovers against one another in some truly unique events. There's a seafood cooking contest with a grand prize of $525 on the line, as well as 5K and 10K races, a children's lobster eating contest, a "diaper derby" for babies, and the Cod Fish Carry, in which children race each other while carrying 12-pound codfish.

However, none of these events can match the wonderful weirdness of the International Great Crate Race, in which contestants must run across a stringed chain of 50 floating lobster crates that stretch across the Rockland Harbor. It's a test of speed, endurance, and, most of all, balance. Lose your footing, and you'll fall into the frigid water in front of hundreds of spectators.