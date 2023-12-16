For A Top Of The Line Cheese Board, Look No Further Than Wisconsin

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No matter what anyone tells you, America is fantastic at cheese. Sure, "American" cheese may be basically processed plastic (although even then, it has its uses due to its high melt point, such as on burgers and in blends), but America produces plenty of cheese beyond just Kraft singles. The numbers back this up: the U.S. typically does extremely well at international cheese competitions, proving that just because we haven't been in the cheese game as long as the big names in cheese like Switzerland and Italy, it doesn't mean we don't know our cheeses.

There are a lot of U.S. states, meanwhile, that are great for cheese. Vermont is known for Cabot cheddars and rich blue cheeses, while New York, Pennsylvania, and Idaho are all in the top tier. But there's one state that shines above them all: Wisconsin. If you're looking to create a great cheese board at home, and you want to keep things American-made, chances are you're going to be relying on product from the state that has made cheese an integral part of its identity.