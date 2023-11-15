Crab Pretzels Are A Truly Unique Maryland Staple

Anyone who's ever lived in Maryland can tell you that while there are certainly plenty of regional dishes, one ingredient dominates local cuisine: blue crab. From Maryland crab cakes and crab dip to soft shell crabs and even just the simple crack-'em and rack-'em crab feast, there's nothing Marylanders love more than digging into some good crustacean.

But what a lot of people don't realize about Maryland's love of crab is there are more dishes than just those you're likely to be familiar with. Crab is found in the most unique dishes. You can find one of those dishes on the menus of plenty of sports bars in the area, and it may be as intriguing a combination of two words as could appear in any discussion of cuisine anywhere: crab pretzel. Whatever you think the crab pretzel might be, trust that it is far more delicious than the theories you've concocted.