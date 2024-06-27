Review: After Trying Panera's New CinnaTops There Was One Clear Winner

At the bottom of my list of CinnaTop treats is the Choco Chipper Cookie variety. This features a classic cinnamon roll topped with icing, chocolate chipper chunks, and a garnish of sea salt and chocolate drizzle. Each treat has 740 calories, 29 grams of fat, 680 milligrams of sodium, 66 grams of sugar, and 9 grams of protein.

The aroma of this treat was dominated by the cinnamon roll, which foretold the chocolate chipper cookie chunks being something of an afterthought. In terms of the texture, even when heated, I found this treat to be dry. Without a coffee chaser, the texture of this CinnaTop was hard to swallow. The cinnamon roll was on the chewy side, rather than flaky, and the cookie was crumbly. I also felt that the assembly of the cookies on top of the cinnamon roll was clunky, as the chunks do not adhere to the icing. To eat the two together, you have to make a concerted effort to take a big enough bite so that the cookie doesn't fall off the cinnamon roll.

Where this CinnaTop was most underwhelming was in taste. The cinnamon roll was great, loaded with fresh cinnamon and not overly sweet, but the chocolate chipper cookie was just okay. There was nothing special about it, and it did not add anything to the cinnamon roll. I was hoping for more of a harmonious blend of flavors that enhanced both.