Slow Cooker Cinnamon Rolls Recipe

It's pretty hard to find a better breakfast option than cinnamon rolls, and we're a fan of the sweet confection in any way, shape, or form. While the most common method for making cinnamon rolls is to bake them in an oven, this recipe utilizes another handy kitchen appliance: the slow cooker. Recipe developer Deniz Vergara brings us this recipe for slow cooker cinnamon rolls. She tells us that the major benefit to using a slow cooker is to cut down on the dough rise time, which is often very intimidating for home bakers.

"I make these cinnamon rolls for Father's Day and Christmas morning, but they are also a great addition to a brunch spread," Vergara says. "There is something special about eating freshly made cinnamon rolls." We couldn't agree more — cinnamon rolls are delicious enough on their own, but homemade cinnamon rolls take on a whole new level of decadence.