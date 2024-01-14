All You Need Are 2 Ingredients For Quick And Easy Chocolatey Brownies

First, you'll want to select a bag of your favorite chocolate chips. Semi-sweet, milk chocolate, and dark chocolate will all work. And, of course, feel free to mix and match if you'd like a sweeter dark chocolate or a less sweet milk chocolate. Naturally, the chocolate will need to be melted. This can be done in the microwave, but be sure to do so slowly and check it often so it doesn't burn. Or use a double boiler to slowly melt it.

As for the eggs, you'll need a ratio of half a dozen of them to one 12-ounce bag of chocolate chips. The eggs can be whipped as they are, or you can go for the more complicated version and separate the whites from the yolks. In that case, you would beat only the whites while incorporating the yolks into the chocolate. Although, this would necessitate a third ingredient, as you will need to add a touch of water. Either way, the beaten eggs get folded into the chocolate, and voilà, they're ready to bake.

So why would you want to go to the extra trouble of separating the whites? Doing so will result in brownies with a much more cake-like texture. While it's hard to argue, there's something to be said about the simplicity of whipping up two ingredients and not worrying about separating eggs.