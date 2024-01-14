All You Need Are 2 Ingredients For Quick And Easy Chocolatey Brownies
Baked goods don't have to be complicated. In fact, it's possible to make delicious desserts with very little work ... and a super-short list of ingredients. And it doesn't get much shorter or easier than two-ingredient chocolate brownies. Who knew you could make delicious, fudgy brownies with so few ingredients? While it sounds too good to be true, it's not. Two-ingredient brownies are not only possible, but they are a must-try for brownie aficionados.
The first of the two ingredients is probably obvious: chocolate. You can't have real chocolate brownies without actual chocolate, after all. So what's the second one? Celiac, gluten-free, and lactose-intolerant folks can all rejoice because it's not any kind of flour or dairy, which is what makes these brownies perfect for anyone with those dietary restrictions. If you haven't figured it out yet ... well, it's eggs! Simple, run-of-the-mill eggs combined with your choice of chocolate really can make melt-in-your-mouth brownies in under an hour.
How to whip up two-ingredient chocolate brownies
First, you'll want to select a bag of your favorite chocolate chips. Semi-sweet, milk chocolate, and dark chocolate will all work. And, of course, feel free to mix and match if you'd like a sweeter dark chocolate or a less sweet milk chocolate. Naturally, the chocolate will need to be melted. This can be done in the microwave, but be sure to do so slowly and check it often so it doesn't burn. Or use a double boiler to slowly melt it.
As for the eggs, you'll need a ratio of half a dozen of them to one 12-ounce bag of chocolate chips. The eggs can be whipped as they are, or you can go for the more complicated version and separate the whites from the yolks. In that case, you would beat only the whites while incorporating the yolks into the chocolate. Although, this would necessitate a third ingredient, as you will need to add a touch of water. Either way, the beaten eggs get folded into the chocolate, and voilà, they're ready to bake.
So why would you want to go to the extra trouble of separating the whites? Doing so will result in brownies with a much more cake-like texture. While it's hard to argue, there's something to be said about the simplicity of whipping up two ingredients and not worrying about separating eggs.
Tips for perfect two-ingredient brownies
There are a couple of ways that these simple chocolate brownies can go wrong, so you will want to pay attention to a few key tips. The primary one is to make sure the melted chocolate has cooled before you add it to the eggs. Failure to do so will not bode well for your brownies since it doesn't take much heat for the eggs to start cooking prematurely, making a chocolate-flavored scramble! Of course, you don't want to let the chocolate cool for so long that it starts to harden again either — so temperature is something to pay close attention to.
It's also important to make sure the eggs are properly beaten. A lot is riding on them, so if you're wondering if you've whisked them enough, then you'll probably want to keep going a little longer. This is why it's a good idea to use an electric mixer or even a blender to get the job done.
As with all brownies, be careful not to overbake them. Doing so will kill that fudgy middle that makes two-ingredient brownies so delightful. They should be done in around 25 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. They're good to go once a toothpick comes out of the center with just crumbs and not batter. And they might just be the best chocolate brownies you've ever made.