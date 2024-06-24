Take Leftover Cinnamon Rolls To New Heights By Grilling Them

Risking any new method of cooking requires the promise of reward, and grilling your cinnamon rolls is certainly rewarding. Not only does it save you from the uneven heat distribution of a microwave and tedious pre-heating of the oven, but it gives you access to a new smoky flavor. You'll want to clean the grill beforehand to ensure no leftover barbecue sticks to your rolls — or don't, and see what savory flavor arises! Either way, the inherent smoked taste will seep into your reheated cinnamon rolls giving them a new twist.

The grill is also perfect for reheating the icing that tops your cinnamon rolls, allowing it to heat up slowly and further melt into the dough. You can also use new icing as a glaze that will stick nicely on top of your cinnamon rolls as the grill traps the heat and cooks it from above.

Finally, there are just as many practical reasons to grill your cinnamon rolls as there are delicious ones. You save yourself extra dishes to clean by relying solely on the grill grate, and you spare yourself from extra indoor heat during the summer by cooking outside. Not to mention the grill guarantees quick and easy cooking. Truly there are so many ways to elevate your cinnamon rolls.