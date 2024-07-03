Canned Baked Beans Have A Long History

Most lore about the origins of baked beans suggests that Boston is responsible for the uniquely sweetened recipe we know and love today. Boston baked beans are named that way for a reason, after all. But while it's true that Boston had a huge molasses industry and early residents certainly ate plenty of beans, there isn't much evidence to suggest that anyone was eating the two things together until the late 1800s, after the Civil War.

Recipes calling for molasses in baked beans really took off in the late 19th century. But molasses had been important to Boston for decades before that. Though it isn't native to Boston, or the greater New England region, Boston was a major importer of molasses via the "triangle trade," which saw sugar plantations in the West Indies make huge profits off of molasses (among other things) shipped to New England to get distilled into rum. Founding father John Adams even wrote in an 1818 letter, "I know not why we should blush to confess that Molasses was an essential Ingredient in American Independence." This wasn't an innocent import, though — the triangle trade was inextricably bound up with slavery.

Molasses went on to become deeply intertwined with the history of Boston. Baked beans are one reason why, but they're not the only one. Perhaps most infamously, there was the day in 1919 when molasses flooded the city. The Great Molasses Flood remains a major element of local lore.