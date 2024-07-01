Give Brisket Some Korean-Style Flair With This Spicy Binder

Gochujang is the perfect brisket rub binder because its flavors are a natural match with brisket, so it's not a shock to the taste buds when you dig in. First, gochugaru's smokiness compliments the smoke from brisket's cooking process. Then, gochugaru's heat starts to bloom, heat you'd otherwise get from cayenne or chili powder. Its heat is subtler than crushed red pepper flakes, so it won't overwhelm. Adding this smoky, subtle heat to brisket is like taking a bite of baechu kimchi with Korean BBQ, because gochugaru is one of kimchi's key ingredients.

Gochujang also packs sweetness and umami that can make brisket sing. Sweetness, which usually comes from brown sugar in spice rubs, instead comes from the fermentation process of making gochujang. It's boosted as the heat caramelizes the sugars while cooking. The umami rich fermented soybeans in gochujang (a key ingredient in miso) boosts the natural umami present in beef. Using gochujang makes flavoring your brisket easier, since you can dial back redundant spices and seasonings from your rub.

When applying gochujang, start with just enough to thinly cover your brisket because its flavor is strong. Since it's tacky like tomato paste, use your hands to get the best application — the tackiness also makes it cling to brisket better. Gochujang's deep red color can make the bark look darker than usual once the brisket is done.