The Slept-On Binder Ingredient For Unbeatable Brisket

Brisket is the star of many a backyard barbecue. When it's done right, the beef preparation is tender and juicy, with a flavorful crust that adds just a little crunch. But all those beloved brisket elements don't happen on their own — for one, brisket needs a particular cooking method to get the texture right. Found on the front breast of a cow, brisket is a muscular cut with lots of tissue and fat, so it has to cook at a low temperature for a long time in order to turn out tender. The low temperature and lengthy cooking time help break down some of that fat and tissue, keeping the cut from staying tough.

Even though the cooking method is part of the crust equation, getting that signature bark on the outside of the meat starts before you even begin barbecuing. This tasty layer is made up of the meat's moisture and the added seasonings — giving lots of extra flavor as well as a crispy outer texture. But there's another key ingredient that keeps all of that in place: a binder. And even though this advice may divide the room, slathering your barbecued beef brisket in mayonnaise is the perfect way to bind and build an unbeatable brisket bark.