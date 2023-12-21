A Dollop Of Gochujang Is All You Need For Elevated Soups

Soups are both classic comforts and some of the most customizable dishes of all. From creamy bowls of broccoli cheddar to classics like chicken noodle soup, the options are endless — but some choices are more mouth-watering than others.

To get a truly next-level soup, you don't need to reach for every ingredient in the pantry. Some additions are flavorful enough on their own and can elevate just about any stew on the docket. One such powerful ingredient is gochujang. This impressively spicy condiment, also known as red chili paste, is chock full of peppery flavor that makes it a staple in Korean cooking. It's made up of unique ingredients like red chile flakes, fermented soybeans, glutinous rice (also known as sticky rice), and salt, among other things — think of it like a very thick hot sauce. These rich combinations make for an especially thick crimson paste packed with layered flavors, from an innate sweetness thanks to the starches of the sticky rice, to its signature spice from the chile flakes.

Since gochujang is so concentrated, it's an especially flavorful choice to put inside of soups. Even just a dollop can elevate a pot, infusing otherwise bland bowls with complex flavor. Here's how to use it.