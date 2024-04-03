14 Unexpected Ingredients To Boost Your Salmon Game, According To A Chef

Among the foods we all should be eating more of is salmon. This nutritional powerhouse is loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals linked with numerous health benefits, including improved cardiovascular health, anti-inflammatory properties, and cognitive well-being. It is also a more sustainable choice when compared with many other types of animal protein.

That's a lot to love, but salmon has more going for it. It is also one of the most versatile fish to prepare. Its distinctive rosy hue, pleasant aroma, flaky texture, and nuanced flavor make it popular with consumers and chefs. In my nearly 18 years as the chef and owner of a fine dining restaurant, salmon was the fish that most frequently appeared on my menu. Its flesh is firm enough to withstand many different cooking methods, from grilling to poaching to pan-searing to baking, and it readily complements seasonings and preparations inspired by the culinary traditions of cultures across the globe which enjoy salmon.

Whether you are preparing Pacific or Atlantic salmon, many unexpected ingredients can boost your salmon game. Using my experience, expertise, and background in food anthropology, I have compiled some of these for you. Read on to find out what these ingredients are, why I chose them, and how you can incorporate them into your next salmon dinner.