Subway Dippers Review: The Perfect Snack Everyone Should Try

Subway has always been about the Footlong, ever since since the early days when it was called Pete's Super Submarines. In 2022, Subway introduced a footlong cookie, and two years later, in one of the biggest changes in Subway history, a footlong churro and a pretzel joined it on the new Sidekicks menu. Now, the Sidekicks are gaining three new... sidekicks that go by the name of Dippers.

These new menu items feature ingredients rolled up in the same lavash-style flatbread that is used in Subway wraps. Each Dipper is then smooshed by hand, toasted for about 20 seconds, and served with a side dipping sauce.

Daily Meal was invited to take a sneak peek at how Subway's Dippers are made, and then have a bite of each of the three: Chicken & Cheese, Double Cheese, and Pepperoni & Cheese. Do these new footlong Dippers Sidekicks stand mighty tall, or do they fall short of their promise? This chew and review is based on taste, value, originality, and overall lovability.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.