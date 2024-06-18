Subway Dippers Review: The Perfect Snack Everyone Should Try
Subway has always been about the Footlong, ever since since the early days when it was called Pete's Super Submarines. In 2022, Subway introduced a footlong cookie, and two years later, in one of the biggest changes in Subway history, a footlong churro and a pretzel joined it on the new Sidekicks menu. Now, the Sidekicks are gaining three new... sidekicks that go by the name of Dippers.
These new menu items feature ingredients rolled up in the same lavash-style flatbread that is used in Subway wraps. Each Dipper is then smooshed by hand, toasted for about 20 seconds, and served with a side dipping sauce.
Daily Meal was invited to take a sneak peek at how Subway's Dippers are made, and then have a bite of each of the three: Chicken & Cheese, Double Cheese, and Pepperoni & Cheese. Do these new footlong Dippers Sidekicks stand mighty tall, or do they fall short of their promise? This chew and review is based on taste, value, originality, and overall lovability.
What does Subway's Chicken & Cheese Dipper taste like?
While the Chicken & Cheese Dipper had a uniform size compared to its brethren Dippers, once I got inside, it proved to be the thickest of the three. The generous chunks of rotisserie-style chicken beefed up the interior and were topped with a pair of triangular American cheese slices.
The chicken was soft, but after being heated up in Subway's toaster, wasn't exactly tender. The chicken didn't have much seasoning to it, but the cheese helped to turn this Dipper into a tasty mini-burrito. The suggested dipping sauce is honey mustard, and here it acted as a most welcome icing that completes the cake. With that snappy sauce in play, this item truly lived up to its Dippers name. Each Chicken & Cheese Dipper has 400 calories, 13 grams of fat, 45 milligrams of cholesterol, and 860 milligrams of sodium.
What does Subway's Double Cheese Dipper taste like?
The Double Cheese Dipper tapped the talents of white American cheese and Subway's shredded Monterey Cheddar blended cheese. It didn't have an outward odor, but once the exterior was breached, by look and smell, it would answer an eater's pleas of "cheese please!" The white and yellow cheeses started off in a more gooey state that's best enjoyed immediately. However, even when it formed into a more congealed state, this Dipper was still a winning treat.
It was like a compact version of a quesadilla, with a middle-eastern flair, thanks to the lavash-style flatbread. This Dipper wouldn't feel totally out of place on Taco Bell's Cravings Value Menu. While a dipping sauce for this one didn't seem entirely necessary, the Peppercorn Ranch that comes standard with one amped up the creaminess even more. Each Double Cheese Dipper has 470 calories, 21 grams of fat, 50 milligrams of cholesterol, and 1030 milligrams of sodium.
What does Subway's Pepperoni & Cheese Dipper taste like?
The Pepperoni & Cheese Dipper had a faint smell of its title meat seeping out from within. Once I nibbled off the end of the flatbread, I could see the burnt-red pepperoni slices blanketing a bit of oozy cheese in its middle. The pepperoni had a lovely saltiness to it that dominated the flavoring of this Dipper. The cheese added a squishy texture that acted as a nice counterbalance to the more dense and formed pair of sausage meat slices.
If you've ever ordered the Spicy Italian sandwich back in the day at Subway, this is a reminder of its delectable simplicity. A comparison outside of the chain's walls makes this more akin to a pizza roll, with a dough that is less baked. The suggested side dipping sauce here is Baja Chipotle. Its smokiness kicked up the pepperoni's savoriness even more, making it a perfect compliment. In each Pepperoni & Cheese Dipper, you'll get 470 calories, 22 grams of fat, 50 milligrams of cholesterol, and 1250 milligrams of sodium.
How to buy Subway's Dippers
The trio of Dippers are permanent additions to Subway's menu and available at participating locations nationwide. The Dippers are listed under the Sidekicks submenu, alongside Subway's Footlong Cookie, Cinnabon Footlong Churro, and Auntie Anne's Footlong Pretzel.
Each Dipper costs $3, plus tax, although prices may vary per location. They come with a side of one of Subway's 11 signature sauces. Standard Subway toppings, like vegetables, are not an available option for the Dippers.
The Dippers can be ordered in-store, at the counter, or drive-thru where available. Ordering is also available in advance for in-store pickup or delivery, where available, through Subway's website and app. The Dippers will also be available in the UK and Ireland where the options include Turkey & Cheese, Pepperoni & Cheese, and Triple Cheese, which features shredded mozzarella, cheddar, and American-style cheese.
Our final thoughts on Subway's Dippers
On the surface, the Dippers' most appealing aspect is the price point — $3. When it comes down to the actual product, each of the three yummy Dippers prove themselves to be worth well more than the bargain price they are being sold for.
I actually couldn't pick a clear favorite of the three, as they each had their own strengths. The Double Cheese is like a rolled-up Mediterranean take on a mozzarella stick. The Chicken & Cheese has the airs of a simpler, clearer version of KFC's Chicken Quesadilla that's currently being testing. The Pepperoni & Cheese was like a doughier, elongated pizza roll. That casts a wide net of tastes in just three items, and leaves the door open for future Dippers. Turkey & Cheese seems like an obvious next one to roll-up and put the smoosh on.
The Dippers lie somewhere between a snack and a minor meal, which is something Subway hasn't offered since the days of its 4-inch round sandwiches. They are an excellent option for parents looking to give their children something to munch on after school or camp, or for anyone looking to satisfy a craving, but to not overdo it.