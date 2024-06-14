We Tried KFC's Chicken Quesadilla So You Don't Have To

A quesadilla on the menu of KFC sounds like an idea borrowed from sister brand Taco Bell. However, the concept originally began as the Chickadilla at KFCs in Spain and Portugal in 2019. Four years later, KFC's home country is testing its own take called the Chicken Quesadilla. This American version features the chain's delicious fried chicken, cheese, and gravy, sandwiched together in a toasted tortilla.

I had the rare opportunity to visit KFC's headquarters earlier this year and was treated to sneak previews of some of the coming menu attractions. One item just happened to be the Chicken Quesadilla, which sounded like a winner. Who doesn't love a good quesadilla, especially when it's made with some of the chain's most popular items? The successful test taste at HQ left me with hope about this product's future, and now that it's out in the wild, I wanted to know if it was ready for the limelight.

I am lucky enough to live in a test market for the Chicken Quesadilla, so I hopped on over to my local Manhattan KFC to try its current iteration. This chew and review was based on taste, originality, comparison to the one I previously tried at KFC headquarters, and its overall viability and lovability.