We Tried Subway's New Wraps And One Is A Clear Winner

In the 1990s, wraps were the food craze that gave breaded sandwiches a run for their carbohydrates and sparked endless "it's a wrap" puns. Subway finally jumped into the fray in 1999, after the fad had largely started to fade. A quarter of a century later, Subway's menu includes quite a few wrap options, and the company is adding four new ones to join its Subway Series lineup: Turkey, Bacon & Avocado, Homestyle Chicken Salad, Honey Mustard Chicken, and Cali Caprese. To show it means serious business with its wraps, it's also replacing its tortilla and toasted artisan flatbreads with a premium lavash-style flatbread, allowing the wraps to be loaded with more ingredients and protein.

In a press release, Paul Fabre, Subway's senior vice president of culinary and innovation, noted, "We spent over a year creating signature recipes with unique ingredients that bring out the best in our new lavash-style flatbread, and also fuel you up without weighing you down." Although I live in New York, I didn't have to take the subway to Subway to try these four new wraps, as they arrived at my door for me to wrap my hands around (pun intended). Are these new entries surrounded in lavash worth throwing a party for, or are they awash with disappointment? This chew and review is based on taste, texture, originality, uniqueness, and overall lovability.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.