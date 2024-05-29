Subway's Footlong Cookies Are Finally Returning After Massive Demand

If you missed out on the very brief debut of Subway Sidekicks, Subway's footlong menu, back in January, you're in luck: The national sandwich retailer is reintroducing the Footlong Chocolate Chip Cookie to its menus. The news was shared with Daily Meal via email, proudly reminding fans that Subway sold 3.5 million Sidekicks in the first week after receiving major traffic from hungry cookie lovers. However, Subway went through a big menu change shortly after the Footlong Cookie was offered to fans, as restaurants could not keep up with the rush of demand. A mere two weeks after its arrival, the extra-long doughy dessert was unavailable online, in the app, and in most stores. Thankfully, the popular item is available yet again as of May 29, 2024, taking its place amongst other Subway Sidekicks such as Auntie Anne's footlong pretzel and footlong Cinnabon churro. The Footlong Cookie is priced at $5, hinting at a possible callback to the iconic $5 footlong sandwich deal that Subway ditched back in 2018.

According to a nationwide survey conducted by Subway, 70% of participants claimed that the return of the Footlong Chocolate Chip Cookie would "brighten their day." This was especially true amongst Millennials (75%) and Gen Z (77%) customers, who may have been too young to remember the iconic $5 footlong of Subway's past but are eager to take advantage of the twelve-inch dessert deal.