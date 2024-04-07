The 10 Biggest Menu Changes In Subway History

Subway is one of the most popular fast food chains, often hailed as the top choice among sandwich aficionados. The first restaurant opened in August 1965 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, masterminded by a 17-year-old named Fred DeLuca and funded by a family friend, Dr. Peter Buck. It was initially called "Pete's Super Submarines," but shortened to the catchier Subway three years later. Since then, describing Subway as merely popular feels like an understatement. It boasts over 7,000 locations in more than 100 countries, and has a menu that's constantly evolving to meet customers' needs.

In its nearly 60 years of business, Subway has welcomed new ingredients, introduced innovative appliances, and undergone significant menu revamps, all intended to help give foodies the best sandwich experience possible. Curious about what you might have missed through the years? We've compiled 10 of the biggest menu changes in Subway history so all you impassioned sandwich lovers can thoroughly understand how far the brand has come.