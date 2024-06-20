The Very First Step You Should Take After Unboxing Your New Air Fryer

Air fryers can be a wonderful addition to every home chef's arsenal. While food cooked in air fryers isn't technically fried, that's the main draw: These devices are beloved for their ability to create a delectably crispy exterior, without the need for tons of oil. If you're the proud owner of a brand-new air fryer, you'll want to jump right in, but don't cook with it just yet. A thorough cleaning job is a must-do prior to using the appliance for the first time.

One big reason is that the materials used to make air fryers can give off odors when they're first heated up. While these scents aren't likely to harm your health, they can certainly make your kitchen smell unpleasant. It's also possible that the air fryer has collected dust and other debris while being packaged. Washing the device and its accessories remedies both possible pitfalls, and allows you to fully enjoy the first meal you whip up.

The basic steps of cleaning are to locate any removable parts, then give them a good wash. After cleaning, make sure each part is fully dry before reassembling your air fryer. While this task is fairly straightforward, there are some cleaning mistakes you'll want to avoid with your new appliance.