19 Vinegar Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

Vinegar: It's an unassuming kitchen staple tucked away in the back of your pantry or hidden underneath your kitchen sink. We often reach for it when we're pickling veggies or dressing salads, but it's time to recognize vinegar as the unsung hero of our kitchens. Its uses go well beyond pickling and salads — it can not only elevate your culinary game but make your daily life a whole lot easier, too. Not only does vinegar help to take your dishes to a whole new level, but it's also the best cleaner to have on hand for all kinds of sticky situations. If there's a mess in your kitchen, vinegar is the one-stop solution.

Get ready to dive into the world of vinegar hacks that will undoubtedly revolutionize the way you cook, eat, and clean. From enhancing the taste and texture of your dishes and keeping pests at bay to extending the shelf life of your groceries and giving your appliances a shiny new look, vinegar is here to rescue you from kitchen conundrums you didn't even know you had. Keep reading to discover the many incredible, and often surprising, uses of vinegar.