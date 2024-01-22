Pop Garlic Bread In The Air Fryer For An Unbelievable Crunch

Whether you're making Texas toast or easy homemade garlic bread, you'll be much better off using your air fryer to maximize the level of crunch and shorten your time in the kitchen. Garlic bread can take as little as 2 minutes in the air fryer at 350 degrees Fahrenheit versus 10 minutes in the oven (not including pre-heating time) at the same temperature.

Given the air fryer's smaller size, you'll want to make sure you don't crowd the basket. The best way to place your garlic bread in the perforated basket is side-by-side with a little space in between. You'll likely be able to get 2 to 4 slices in at a time. When it comes to adding cheese, put that on top of the garlic butter once the bread has been placed in the basket.

While the time efficiency of your air fryer is evident, the real revelation comes when you take a bite of your finished garlic bread. There will be remarkable crunch and flavor in every bite. You may even get inspired to try more air fryer recipes.