Pop Garlic Bread In The Air Fryer For An Unbelievable Crunch
Garlic is a fast way to make many foods more flavorful. According to a survey conducted by National Today, out of all garlicky foods, garlic bread takes the lead, with 31% of 1,000 polled Americans favoring it over other garlic-based dishes. The popularity of this bread stems not only from its taste but also from its versatility. Garlic bread can be an amazing appetizer or the perfect addition to your main course. Aside from its savory flavor, garlic bread is also satisfying because of its incredible texture.
Use an air fryer to give your garlic bread an out-of-this-world crunch. Air fryers turn food crispy and brown by circulating hot air at a high speed — a cooking process also known as convection. Your garlic bread will cook much faster in the compact space of an air fryer compared to larger ovens. From now on, you'll probably find yourself using this cooking appliance as often as you can.
Using the air fryer for your garlic bread
Whether you're making Texas toast or easy homemade garlic bread, you'll be much better off using your air fryer to maximize the level of crunch and shorten your time in the kitchen. Garlic bread can take as little as 2 minutes in the air fryer at 350 degrees Fahrenheit versus 10 minutes in the oven (not including pre-heating time) at the same temperature.
Given the air fryer's smaller size, you'll want to make sure you don't crowd the basket. The best way to place your garlic bread in the perforated basket is side-by-side with a little space in between. You'll likely be able to get 2 to 4 slices in at a time. When it comes to adding cheese, put that on top of the garlic butter once the bread has been placed in the basket.
While the time efficiency of your air fryer is evident, the real revelation comes when you take a bite of your finished garlic bread. There will be remarkable crunch and flavor in every bite. You may even get inspired to try more air fryer recipes.
More garlicky air fryer recipe ideas
If you love grilled cheese, and you also love garlic bread, then you'll especially love a garlic bread grilled cheese sandwich. Use your favorite melty cheese, like cheddar, Swiss, or gruyère, plus decadent fillings like bacon or sautéd mushrooms. The garlicky, buttery flavor will take this sandwich to new heights. The air fryer makes this incredibly easy. Instead of grilling it in a pan, like the traditional recipe, you build the sandwich in the air fryer basket, cook for 4 minutes, flip it, and cook for 4 more minutes.
For a full dinner idea, why not try making garlic bread sloppy joes? Just make as much air fryer cheesy garlic bread as needed, then top it with your go-to recipe for sloppy joe filling, like in a classic ground beef sloppy joe. This savory, meaty, cheesy, crunchy dinner is sure to be a hit.