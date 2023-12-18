Can You Cook A T-Bone Steak In An Air Fryer?
Are you craving a nice, juicy T-bone steak for dinner, but you don't feel like going through all the fuss of breaking out the grill? Or maybe the thought of a grease-splattered kitchen fills you with dread. The air fryer has made strides not seen since the microwave in modern culinary convenience. However, while there are many everyday meals your air fryer can accommodate, other food should never be made in an air fryer. Those that are saucy or greasy are particularly big no-nos. So where does that leave your T-bone?
Fortunately for steak lovers, you can air-fry a T-bone, so that's one score for weeknight convenience. Even Chef Gordon Ramsay has cooked a steak in an air fryer before. Air fryers typically cook at temperatures between 350 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, making them perfect alternatives to the stove or grill. Steaks generally cook well at a higher temperature, allowing a nice sear that locks in the flavors. At 400 degrees, a T-bone can reach medium rare, the preferred degree of wellness, in only a few minutes (each side) in the air fryer. This means that you can use the air fryer to quickly cook up a steak dinner without much in the way of cleanup. However, there are certain caveats to frying up a T-bone in an air fryer.
Cooking meat in an air fryer
Technically, you can fry up a T-bone in an air fryer just as you can a ribeye or sirloin. However, results and experiences may vary from user to user. Air fryers come in all different sizes from brand to brand, with one appliance measuring 8.5 inches in diameter, for instance. Meanwhile, T-bones typically measure anywhere from 9.5 to 11 inches long. So it's possible that a T-bone won't fit in your air fryer if it's too big. In that case, you shouldn't try shoving the meat in the device, as it will likely not cook well. But you may have to cut away part of your steak to make it fit, which is either a shame or sin, depending on which steak lover you ask.
When it comes to the thickness of your T-bone, that will also matter as well. You generally don't want to cook anything over two inches thick as it may dry out quickly. On the other hand, steaks that are thinner than an inch will cook faster than those more than an inch thick. So, you need to plan your frying time accordingly to avoid overcooking your steak.
Tips and tricks for air frying steak
As mentioned above, one of the benefits of cooking a T-bone in an air fryer is that you can avoid creating a mess in your kitchen. However, you may find that it's not the hands-free cooking that you think it is. Since you won't be able to observe how your steak is cooking, you'll need to stay vigilant and check your steak during the frying process to make sure it's done to your liking. Consider adding a little olive oil to your air fryer basket, too. Not only will it keep your steak from sticking to the bottom of the pan, but it also helps promote a nice crust to your T-bone.
You should also manage your expectations. Since you're cooking in an air fryer, you won't have as much control over the meat, so you can't deploy culinary techniques like giving your steak a reverse sear. Likewise, since you can't cook your T-bone with butter, it's unlikely to be as flavorful. You may find that you miss that subtle smokiness of grilling it over charcoal as well. Certain trade-offs must be made for convenience.