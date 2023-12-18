Can You Cook A T-Bone Steak In An Air Fryer?

Are you craving a nice, juicy T-bone steak for dinner, but you don't feel like going through all the fuss of breaking out the grill? Or maybe the thought of a grease-splattered kitchen fills you with dread. The air fryer has made strides not seen since the microwave in modern culinary convenience. However, while there are many everyday meals your air fryer can accommodate, other food should never be made in an air fryer. Those that are saucy or greasy are particularly big no-nos. So where does that leave your T-bone?

Fortunately for steak lovers, you can air-fry a T-bone, so that's one score for weeknight convenience. Even Chef Gordon Ramsay has cooked a steak in an air fryer before. Air fryers typically cook at temperatures between 350 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, making them perfect alternatives to the stove or grill. Steaks generally cook well at a higher temperature, allowing a nice sear that locks in the flavors. At 400 degrees, a T-bone can reach medium rare, the preferred degree of wellness, in only a few minutes (each side) in the air fryer. This means that you can use the air fryer to quickly cook up a steak dinner without much in the way of cleanup. However, there are certain caveats to frying up a T-bone in an air fryer.