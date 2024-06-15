The Biggest Mistakes A Beginner Baker Can Make, According To Elizabeth Chambers

There's a reason that, as Elizabeth Chambers says, baking is considered a science. (And as an old saying goes, cooking is considered an art.) In many instances when cooking, if you make a mistake, you can pivot and find a way to save the day, such trying these fixes before tossing out brown butter. Not so with baking, where if you make a mistake during the measuring process, you're pretty much locked into that mistake and you might have to start over from scratch.

Chambers thus recommends sticking to some tried-and-true advice when it comes to baking that helps you keep your technique precise. She assures new bakers that doing so will lead to good outcomes, saying: "If you follow the instructions, measure [and] weigh correctly, don't over mix your gluten (flour) and keep your butter and dairy at the correct temperatures, you'll be golden!" So don't wing it when baking and all will (hopefully) turn out well.