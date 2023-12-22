Don't Always Trust The Baking Powder Added To Boxed Cake Mix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cake mix might just be the easiest way to make a cake fast, but it's still a form of baking, and baking is a delicate process that requires the right ingredients and chemical reactions. From being meticulous about measurements, adding ingredients in the right order, and even bringing the altitude of your kitchen into account, every factor matters when making a cake. There's zero shame in reaching for boxed cake mixes, especially for those of us who aren't avid bakers, but making cake from a mix doesn't mean there won't be any mishaps.

One tip for using a convenient mix — while still baking a great cake — is that you shouldn't always trust the baking powder in your cake mix. Leavening agents like baking powder are surprisingly delicate, and the powder in cake mixes that have been sitting on a shelf for a while might be lacking in freshness. Baker powder's lifting abilities decrease as it becomes less fresh, and your cake might end up flat and dense if the rising agent can't do its job. Luckily, the solution for light, fluffy, high-rise cakes made from a box is simple.