Why You Need To Avoid Glass Dishes When Baking A Cake

Choosing the right bakeware is essential for achieving that perfect cake, and not just for the size and shape. Though glass cake pans are fairly common, opting for the material is surprisingly not the best decision. A cake that's baked in a glass pan will be more heavily browned on the outside and, therefore, drier and crustier.

In many cases, your cake might be undercooked in the center. This can even occur with glass pans that are advertised as oven-safe, as the term simply means that the pan can safely withstand high oven temperatures.

Whether oven-safe or not, glass pans react with and distribute heat in a way that prevents a cake from baking evenly. The material heats up slowly, which in turn can lead to a collapsed cake, and it also holds onto heat for an extended period. When you take the cake out of the oven, it'll continue to cook and brown instead of cooling down.