The Easy Fix To Try Before Tossing Burnt Brown Butter

When you start using brown butter in cooking and baking, it opens up a whole new range of culinary possibilities. Brown butter works wonders as a pasta sauce base, while brown butter popcorn is the movie treat you never knew you needed. But it can be easy to go overboard and brown your butter too much, burning it and making it anything but delicious. At that point, you might think your only recourse is to throw it out and start over — but there's actually a fix that can potentially save it.

As soon as you notice your butter has started to burn, take it off the heat and strain it using a coffee filter, cheese cloth, or fine mesh strainer. This will remove the overcooked milk solids, leaving behind butter with all of that nutty browned flavor but none of the burnt taste. Since some recipes already ask you to strain your brown butter, you may find yourself doing this even when it's not burnt.