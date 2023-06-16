Professional Chefs Need To Chill With The Air Fryer Hate

It's been a while since a kitchen product landed on the market with the sheer trendiness of the air fryer. It's been heavily on the rise since 2017, but the last few years have seen a massive uptick, due in part to consumers seeking out its ease of use during the coronavirus pandemic. (For context, Americans spent almost $1 billion on air fryers in 2022 alone.) Its popularity is arguably within good reason. The air fryer's versatility can't be overstated — after all, it's a device that can cook chicken wings as easily as it can salmon. Its convenience factor can't be overlooked, either: All you have to do is press a few buttons and let it get to work.

Despite this, professional chefs and culinary experts alike seem to hate the thing. You don't have to look far to find examples, either: Pretty much every YouTube cooking video involving a chef and an air fryer is riddled with disdain. "It's just a convection oven," they whinge.

Among those detractors is professional YouTube chef Brian Lagerstrom. "Air fryers are kinda dumb," says Lagerstrom in one video, adding that "a stove-oven combination is by far your best option." (Okay then, let's just pop food in the easily portable convection oven we all definitely own.)

Though chefs love to act like air fryers aren't revolutionary because something similar already exists, they clearly have value in the commercial market — one that chefs either aren't considering or don't want to acknowledge. Simply put, their ease of use far exceeds anything else readily available for that purpose.