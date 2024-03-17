For Perfectly Air-Fried Food, Use Less Oil Than You'd Think

Air fryers have taken over modern kitchens. From crunchy, air-fried pickles to coconut-crusted tofu, there are a million and one recipes to make with an air fryer. They work twice as fast as conventional ovens and tattoo your favorite foods with a beautifully blistered char — what's not to love? Although they are easy to use and perfect for foodies new to the art of cooking, there are some big mistakes to avoid when using an air fryer. One of them is using too much oil.

Using a hefty amount of oil is an easy mistake when cooking with an air fryer. After all, deep frying calls for loads of oil — so why wouldn't you follow suit with an air fryer? However, air fryers are specifically designed to reduce the amount of oil needed to fry, roast, and heat foods. In an air fryer, the cooking process relies on hot, circulating air to cook food. This hot air surrounds the food from all angles, effectively transferring heat to the surface of the food and causing it to brown and crisp, without using large amounts of oil.

When you make the mistake of adding too much oil to an air-fryer recipe, you may end up with a meal that's soggy, greasy, and doesn't hold its shape. Plus, more oil means more to clean up — no thanks!