The Simple Prep Mistake That Makes Roasted Vegetables Soggy

Roasted vegetables are the perfect side dish — nutritious, hearty, and full of flavor. Additionally, the best roasted vegetables have a toothsome texture with just the right amount of char, so a soggy outcome is never ideal. While you can achieve perfectly crispy roasted vegetables with a single key ingredient, how the veggies go into the oven is another crucial concern when it comes to texture. When placing vegetables on your baking sheet, always avoid crowding the cookware.

Veggies should comprise a single layer when roasting or the moisture released during the baking process will steam them. Steam means a mushy, soft texture, and prevents carrots, onions, and potatoes from properly caramelizing. If you want to be meticulous about your roasting process, it's recommended that there's a minimum ¼ inch between each vegetable. To achieve this distance, it might be necessary to use two or more baking pans, depending on how many vegetables you're roasting at one time. And because many ovens have hot spots, be sure to rotate the baking sheets halfway through for even doneness.