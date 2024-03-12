The Oven Temperature You Should Default To For Roasting Veggies

Roasted vegetables are the perfect side dish for almost any dinner. They require little effort outside of some olive oil and seasonings, so you can pop them in the oven while you cook the rest of your meal (check them intermittently to avoid burning, though). The most important part of roasting veggies is getting that oven temperature just right — you want them to crisp up and turn golden brown on the outside without leaving them in so long that the insides turn too soft. And to do this, 425 degrees Fahrenheit is the ideal temperature.

This temperature is the best for roasting most kinds of veggies. There are exceptions to every rule, so you might come across a dish that suggests roasting at 400 or 450 degrees Fahrenheit; in this case, follow the recipe. Sometimes, a lower or higher temperature is better depending on whether you're roasting the vegetables in sauce or with other ingredients. For perfectly roasted veggies, timing is everything, so try to put vegetables together that reach peak doneness around the same time to prevent burning or undercooking.