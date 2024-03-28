Roasting Vegetables On Parchment Paper Is A Big Mistake

Whether contemplating side dishes for a salmon dinner or seeking a perfect offering for a potluck gathering, you can't go wrong with roasted vegetables. Flavorful, hearty, and packed with nutrients, roasted vegetables pair well with virtually every meal and aren't all that challenging to prepare. However, roasting veggies with the aid of parchment paper can negatively affect the quality of the finished dish.

Remember that the heat-resistant qualities of parchment paper can work against you in the kitchen. This material gets heat resistance from a special silicone coating applied to the paper to ensure it can withstand high temperatures. While these qualities are ideal for baking, they're not so good for roasting foods. The application of heat causes chemical reactions in food that make it unbelievably tasty and appealing (also known as browning). When you place a layer of parchment paper on the bottom of baking sheets, it serves as an obstacle between the heat of the baking surface and the food that you're roasting.