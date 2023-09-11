The Single Ingredient You Need For The Crispiest Roasted Veggies

You know the drill. You've chopped all your vegetables into the perfect bite-size pieces, seasoned them just how everyone likes them, and roasted them for the precise amount of time so they're cooked just right. (Or maybe you forgot and left them in a couple of extra minutes — no judgment.) And yet, when you pull them out of the oven those beautiful veggies lack the crispy exterior you had hoped for. Maybe they're even a little bit on the mushy side.

Whether you were looking forward to crunchy cauliflower, crispy Brussels sprouts, or crusted potatoes — the disappointment is palatable. Fortunately, there is a way to prevent this disaster from happening again and all it takes is one common ingredient that most people already have on hand. If you want to make sure that your roasted vegetables come out perfectly every single time, look no further than the trusty container of cornstarch on your pantry shelf.