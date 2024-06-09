28 Foods That Are Commonly Confused With One Another

There are a lot of foods in the world — and we mean a lot. When you consider the fact that there are 195 countries, and every one of them has their own national cuisine, local ingredients, numerous recipes, and cooking styles. It can be hard to keep track, so it's no wonder that certain foods get confused with one another. There are some foods out there that even look virtually identical to others, and yet have totally different culinary uses or come from a completely different tradition.

In some situations, these mix-ups are made because the very ingredient itself has a similar counterpart. Foods like bananas or sweet potatoes, for instance, are almost indistinguishable from plantains or yams — but their flavors, and the way they're used in recipes, vary considerably. In other situations, recipes like ragù and Bolognese are commonly referred to as one another, but are actually different types of the same dish. Some foods are also confused by their names (macarons and macaroons, anyone?), but are made from completely different ingredients. It's a minefield out there, folks, but we're here to help you avoid those common mistakes. ‌