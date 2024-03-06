What To Keep In Mind When Choosing Ginger Beer For Your Cocktails

When it comes to selecting the right soft drink for your cocktail, the first thing to consider is how the drink is sweetened and the subsequent level of sweetness that it has. Drinks sweetened with high fructose corn syrup tend to have a more syrupy texture and taste, while those made with sugar can have a softer and more balanced sweetness. There are also sugar-free versions that get their saccharine flavor from monk fruit, stevia, and other natural sweeteners. Both options may give a slight aftertaste that can affect your drink, but it's up to you to determine whether you mind this.

Another thing to think about is the level of sweetness in your drink. Ginger beers that are sweeter tend to work well in spicier drinks, helping to provide balance and offset some of the bite. This could be a good option if you're using, for instance, a spiced rum in your cocktail. On the other hand, if you like that kick, you can go for varieties that focus more on the taste of ginger. These can work well against cocktails that contain sweeter liquors, helping to bring a bit of a spicy bite to balance the drink. Some even contain additional ingredients, such as pineapple or lime, that can add another layer of flavor and work well in cocktails that already call for citrus, such as the Moscow Mule.