Sweet Potatoes And White Potatoes Aren't As Related As We Thought

At first glance, sweet potatoes and white potatoes seem related. After all, they are both root vegetables, are usually sold side by side, and both have "potato" in their names. But botanically, they are only distantly related. The sweet potato belongs to the Convolvulaceae or morning glory family, while white potatoes (and other types of potatoes) come from the Solanaceae or nightshade family, which includes tomatoes and eggplants.

Both of these tubers have distinct differences in terms of appearance, taste, and culinary uses. Sweet potatoes have an elongated shape and skin in hues of copper, orange, or purple. The flesh inside can be vibrant orange, yellow, or purple. The sweet potato is often mistakenly called a "yam" in the United States, although a true yam is a completely different root vegetable.

On the other hand, potatoes come in over 5,000 varieties including russet, Sebago, and Yukon gold. They typically have brownish, yellow, or red skin and white or yellow flesh.