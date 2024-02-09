Muesli Vs Granola: The Difference Between These Oat-Based Cereals

Sometimes, you just don't have the energy to make a full eggs and bacon breakfast, or pancakes... or anything that requires the stove. On those days, you want something quick and easy — and that's when you reach for your favorite box of cereal. Cereal as a breakfast category can be a tad misunderstood. Most people hear that term and think of a bowl of corn-based flakes covered in sugar or frosting, but there are plenty of other options that fit into that group. One of which you're likely familiar with is granola, an oat-based concoction that often comes in chewy bar form.

But granola is not the only oat-based cereal. There's also muesli, which despite being quite similar to granola, is not the same thing. Both are oat-based mixtures designed to balance some sweetness with the mild flavor of oats. There are a couple of differences between these two cereals, but the biggest one that stands above all others is that granola is cooked, while muesli is raw.