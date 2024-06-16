The Ultimate Ranking Of Boar's Head Deli Meats

Deli meat is a staple in many households. Beyond the basic sandwich, deli meats can be converted into a host of different recipes, ranging from pizzas and salads to pastas and appetizers. The key to making use of it is purchasing high-quality meat. That's where Boar's Head comes in. This family-owned company has been producing the finest quality delicatessen products since it was founded in 1905. The brand also prides itself on using whole-muscle beef, pork, and poultry, and obtaining its seasonings from around the world.

Visit grocery store deli counters carrying Boar's Head products, and you will find a dizzying array of different meats to choose from. I obtained as many of these as I could get my hands on, including varieties such as ham, turkey, salami, and prosciutto. I sampled them, using my highly-tuned sensory skills, to assess the aroma, texture, taste, and overall quality of each. Once I did, these were ranked from least to most favorite, using a methodology I outlined at the end of this article. Read on to discover which Boar's Head deli meat reigns supreme.