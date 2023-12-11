Ditch The Boring Boards, It's Time For Charcuterie Towers

Charcuterie boards are a great way to impress your guests. The Instagrammable appetizer trays have grown in popularity in the U.S. in recent years, but the concept of charcuterie is believed to be centuries old. Dating from 15th-century France, the word "charcuterie" is French for "cured meat," although ideas for today's charcuterie spreads showcase much more than slices of salami and prosciutto.

Through the years, charcuterie boards have become increasingly innovative. From "charcuterie" dessert boards full of cookies and chocolates to boards made almost entirely out of butter, the variations are seemingly endless. But the next step in charcuterie creativity isn't new ingredients; it's more about how the ingredients are presented. Creative charcuterie lovers are ditching boards in favor of gravity-defying towers. If a traditional charcuterie board is too "basic" for your tastes, get ready to elevate your hors d'oeuvres to the next level — literally. This playful new way to serve meats, cheeses, and other savory bites might seem more challenging than traditional boards, but with a foam cone and a handful of toothpicks, you can build a charcuterie tower that will give a boring appetizer tray new dimensions.