Throw Deli Meat In A Slow Cooker And Seriously Upgrade Your Sandwich
Part of the appeal of deli meat sandwiches is that they're simple. You've bought the meat pre-sliced, and maybe you'll slice some tomatoes or lettuce or onions yourself, but beyond that, you're mostly just arranging the ingredients between two pieces of bread. If you're willing to put in some time for a higher-quality sandwich, however, it might be worth dusting off that slow cooker.
Why use a slow cooker? Throwing deli meats into a slow cooker for a little while is a tastier way to make hot sandwiches than using a microwave, because it can add flavor and make meat more tender (as long it's not too lean — more on that later). It's also great if you need to whip up lots of sandwiches at once. "A little while" can admittedly mean different things here, from just two to three hours on low for simple ham sandwiches, or up to five to six hours on high for slow-cooker pulled pork sandwiches. It all depends on the meat.
Choose your meats
What are some specific sandwiches that work great in a slow cooker? Keep in mind that lean meats struggle in a slow cooker and they're more likely to dry out. White meat chicken, for example, can often be too lean for a slow cooker compared to darker meat like chicken thighs. Tougher meats also do great with this cooking method. That's why some people use slow cookers to make French dip sandwiches with sliced roast beef, provolone cheese, and condensed French onion soup. That said, some leaner meats, like turkey, can still work but should not stay in a slow cooker for long, and they're usually cooked on low.
Once you've decided on your lunch meats, there are lots of extras you can add to make your slow cooker sandwich as flavorful as you want it to be. Barbecue sauce tends to go well with the tougher meats, and a generous helping can even marinate the meat before it cooks. If you use cured deli meats, such as prosciutto or salami, chances are that Italian-style ingredients like pepperoncinis and red onions will work wonders.
Wide world of slow cooker sandwiches
If you're willing to expand beyond lunch meats, you have other options for hot slow cooker sandwiches. Pulled pork sandwich recipes (which can be made from pork shoulder) frequently call for a slow cooker. Sloppy joes can be a great choice since they're tough and flavorful. They go well with the same kinds of ingredients that pair well with pulled pork, like Worcestershire sauce and lots of peppers. Another excellent option is gyros with slow-cooked beef alongside cucumbers, onions, and tzatziki sauce (which should be added after cooking). Meatball subs and black bean veggie burgers are other popular slow-cooked sandwiches to consider.
And not to wade too deep into the "Is a hot dog a sandwich?" debate, but wherever you stand on that, you should know that slow cooker hot dogs and bratwurst links can work really well. Hot dogs in a slow cooker are super easy, and you can often fit at least a couple dozen franks, allowing you to cook lots of them quickly.