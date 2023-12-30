Throw Deli Meat In A Slow Cooker And Seriously Upgrade Your Sandwich

Part of the appeal of deli meat sandwiches is that they're simple. You've bought the meat pre-sliced, and maybe you'll slice some tomatoes or lettuce or onions yourself, but beyond that, you're mostly just arranging the ingredients between two pieces of bread. If you're willing to put in some time for a higher-quality sandwich, however, it might be worth dusting off that slow cooker.

Why use a slow cooker? Throwing deli meats into a slow cooker for a little while is a tastier way to make hot sandwiches than using a microwave, because it can add flavor and make meat more tender (as long it's not too lean — more on that later). It's also great if you need to whip up lots of sandwiches at once. "A little while" can admittedly mean different things here, from just two to three hours on low for simple ham sandwiches, or up to five to six hours on high for slow-cooker pulled pork sandwiches. It all depends on the meat.