Don't Let Chicken And Tuna Have All The Fun: Turkey Salads Are A Thing Too

There is no easier weekday lunch than turning some form of protein into a salad. We're not talking about adding chicken while making a Caesar salad, but rather mixing some mayonnaise or Greek yogurt up with a tasty fish or meat like tuna or chicken. And while tuna and chicken salad are all too common, there is one type of meat you might not have explored in salad form: turkey. Turkey is similar to chicken in its nutrients, but it has a more distinct flavor, meaning it might even make for a better salad than chicken.

White meat turkey is generally high in protein and low in fat and calories, so it becomes a well-balanced meal when added to a piece of whole wheat bread and topped with veggies like lettuce and tomato. Plus, making turkey salad is the perfect way to use up leftovers if you're tired of plain, sliced turkey or turkey soup.