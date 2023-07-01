Don't Let Chicken And Tuna Have All The Fun: Turkey Salads Are A Thing Too
There is no easier weekday lunch than turning some form of protein into a salad. We're not talking about adding chicken while making a Caesar salad, but rather mixing some mayonnaise or Greek yogurt up with a tasty fish or meat like tuna or chicken. And while tuna and chicken salad are all too common, there is one type of meat you might not have explored in salad form: turkey. Turkey is similar to chicken in its nutrients, but it has a more distinct flavor, meaning it might even make for a better salad than chicken.
White meat turkey is generally high in protein and low in fat and calories, so it becomes a well-balanced meal when added to a piece of whole wheat bread and topped with veggies like lettuce and tomato. Plus, making turkey salad is the perfect way to use up leftovers if you're tired of plain, sliced turkey or turkey soup.
Turkey creates plenty of options for a tasty salad
Although it's a bit gamier than chicken, turkey's flavor profile is still mild enough that you can customize your turkey salad almost however you'd like. The base of the salad is usually mayonnaise, but for a healthier version, you can use half mayonnaise and half plain nonfat Greek yogurt. Greek yogurt is slightly too tangy on its own, but blending the two creates a nice balance. Adding an acid to the dressing, such as lemon juice or vinegar, can also heighten its flavor.
Of course, turkey salad can be mixed with chopped vegetables like celery or carrots, too. You can create a spicier profile by adding in a chopped jalapeño with some sweet onion, or something unique by mixing fruit with spice, such as cranberry and cayenne turkey salad. Either dig in as soon as you've made it, or pair it with any toppings you'd like — lettuce and tomato might be classic, but peppers or even sliced artichokes will create a great dish — and turn it into a turkey sandwich.
Does turkey salad go bad?
Of course, like any poultry, you'll have to eat your turkey salad in a timely manner. You can only keep leftover turkey for up to four days in the refrigerator, according to the USDA, so while the mayonnaise and veggies might have a longer shelf life, you don't want to risk getting sick from too much bacterial growth.
Try to only make as much turkey salad as you're going to eat because you won't want to freeze it. It's perfectly fine to freeze turkey, and the USDA says it will last up to four months. Rather, it's the mayonnaise you need to worry about. Mayonnaise is essentially blended oil and egg yolks, so when it freezes and defrosts, its texture won't be exactly as it was fresh. As a result, the salad won't look or feel the same because of the natural separation; it might even look curdled (though it's not). Your best bet is to just make a small amount at a time that you know you'll eat.