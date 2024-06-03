Bananas Vs Plantains: What's The Difference And How Do You Use Them?

You're probably very familiar with the banana. But if you're not, here's a breakdown: It's a long, slender fruit with a yellow peel on the outside and a soft interior that tastes great on its own or with a spoonful of peanut butter. But there's more to this fruit than just "fruit." For one thing, a banana isn't just any type of fruit – it's a berry. This is due to the fact that it is grown in bunches, emerges from a single flower with a single ovary, and is full of seeds (you may not always notice them, but bananas are indeed full of tiny black seeds).

But a banana can actually be classified as an herb as well. Even though we often throw around the phrase "banana tree," the plants bananas grow on actually have no woody stalk. Instead, they have a "pseudostem," which is formed by leaves that are tightly rolled around one another. Oh, and to make things even more bananas, these herbaceous banana plants can appear to "walk" up to 15 inches over the course of their lifetime. This is because they are cultivated by humans with two different plant shoots as opposed to springing up from the ground naturally. These shoots grow along the top of the ground, and their two different growth cycles make the plant move slightly (and slowly) over time.