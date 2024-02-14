It's Time To Serve Those Morning Eggs On A Bed Of Mashed Plantains
Eggs of any style are the star of the breakfast and brunch table, and there are tons of tasty ways to cook them up. What's more, they're often paired with potatoes; whether you fry an egg in a mashed potato ring, serve the egg next to a hot hash brown, or mix the two together in a tasty egg and potato scramble. The mild, neutral flavor of the potatoes works well against the eggs while making your meal just a bit heartier.
If you're a fan of this combo, there's another starchy ingredient to serve with your eggs for a filling breakfast dish: mashed plantains. The combination has a similar texture to mashed potatoes but also throws in an extra earthy, tropical taste that really makes your eggs sing.
To give this breakfast dish a whirl, however, there are a couple of things you need to know about plantains and how to prepare them. It also pays to know what other spices and seasonings to stir into your mash to complete the combination.
Selecting and mashing your plantains
When making mashed plantains to pair with breakfast eggs, the first thing to think about is the ripeness of the plantains. The greener the plantains you choose are, the less ripe they are. A greener plantain tends to have a starchy, earthy flavor that more closely resembles that of a potato.
On the other hand, if you choose yellow or black plantains, they are considered ripe. When they ripen, the fruit's starch converts to sugar, giving them a sweet and slightly tangy flavor. The darker the plantain is, the riper and thus sweeter it will be, whereas the greener a plantain is, the more savory and potato-like it will be. You can make mashed plantains with either green plantains or ripe plantains, depending on what flavor profile you're going for.
Whichever you choose, to cook the plantain, you'll need to peel the fruit, chop it into pieces, and boil it in water. You can salt your water if you want to give it a bit of extra flavor. Just note that the exact cooking time will vary, as the riper it is, the faster it cooks. When they're done, they should be tender to the touch and have a golden color. Then, take them off the heat, drain them, add them to a bowl, and mash them!
Choosing spices and other additions to your mash
After mashing your plantains, it's time to choose which mix-ins to add to them. You can step up the rich, creamy taste by blending the mash with a dollop of butter or olive oil, or you can try mixing in some milk or heavy whipping cream. If you like, keep things simple and leave it at that — or add a slightly savory touch by stirring in a dash of salt and pepper.
Another choice can be to give your mashed plantains a more savory taste. This can work particularly well if you use green plantains. You can add sauteed or chopped pickled onions, or you can give the mash an edge with a dash of garlic powder. You can also give it a bit of a kick by mixing in chili powder.
Finally, serve an egg over easy, poached, or however else you like over your bed of mashed plantains. You can sprinkle a dash of cheese over the whole thing or pair it with some sliced avocado to complete the picture. Regardless of what you decide to add to your mash or serve alongside it, you'll be amazed at just how good this flavor combo is!