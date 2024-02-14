It's Time To Serve Those Morning Eggs On A Bed Of Mashed Plantains

Eggs of any style are the star of the breakfast and brunch table, and there are tons of tasty ways to cook them up. What's more, they're often paired with potatoes; whether you fry an egg in a mashed potato ring, serve the egg next to a hot hash brown, or mix the two together in a tasty egg and potato scramble. The mild, neutral flavor of the potatoes works well against the eggs while making your meal just a bit heartier.

If you're a fan of this combo, there's another starchy ingredient to serve with your eggs for a filling breakfast dish: mashed plantains. The combination has a similar texture to mashed potatoes but also throws in an extra earthy, tropical taste that really makes your eggs sing.

To give this breakfast dish a whirl, however, there are a couple of things you need to know about plantains and how to prepare them. It also pays to know what other spices and seasonings to stir into your mash to complete the combination.