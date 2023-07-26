How To Properly Peel A Plantain Like The Pros

With their subtle sweetness and versatility in dishes, both savory to sweet, plantains have become a beloved fruit and staple ingredient across many cultures. However, if you think peeling a plantain is as simple as peeling a banana, you're in for a serious surprise. Plantains may look like their cousin, but they differ in a few ways — peeling being one of the most significant differences. While you can easily peel a banana with your hands, attempting to do the same with plantain likely won't work. Unlike their sweet banana counterparts, a plantain's peel is too tough to be simply stripped away. So instead of peeling, you need to cut it off.

While that might sound like a hassle for most, it's worth it when you cut back the peel to reveal a pale, ripe plantain ready for cooking. If you're ready to explore the culinary versatility of this fruit, we'll guide you through the step-by-step process of peeling a plantain and share some tips on when they're ready to be prepped.