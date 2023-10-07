The Only 2 Ingredients You Need For Simple, Delicious Banana Pancakes
Pancakes are a wonderful breakfast treat that is both heartwarming and satisfying, especially on a lazy weekend morning — and adding bananas to your pancakes can take them up to the next level with some extra sweetness and texture. However, if you have a gluten allergy or just want to avoid heavily processed foods like white flour, then traditional banana pancakes may be off the table. Luckily, there is one untraditional two-ingredient recipe for making banana pancakes that can help you out, and all you need is a ripe banana and some eggs.
While these pancakes won't taste exactly like the traditional version, they are still delicious and are a great healthy replacement for the breakfast classic that even kids will enjoy. Also, there's no need for added sugar or binding agents because the banana brings the sweetness and the eggs hold everything together and allow you to shape the batter into pancake-like circles. Just add a bit of maple syrup, honey, or butter on top for the perfect finish.
The benefits of two-ingredient banana pancakes
With only two ingredients, this recipe is incredibly easy to make and is a great healthy addition to any gluten-free diet. Bananas contain two types of fiber important for digestion that also help you stay fuller longer and according to Healthline, eggs are considered one of nature's "perfect foods" because they contain a "little bit of almost every nutrient you need."
Like banana bread, these two-ingredient pancakes are also a good way to use some of those slightly overripe bananas and prevent food waste. In fact, bananas that are a little past ripe are best for these banana egg pancakes because they add a nice sweet flavor that isn't too overwhelming. Plus they are easier to mash up and mix with the eggs. However, it's important to point out that these pancakes won't be as light and fluffy as traditional pancakes and, because of the egg, will be more similar to crepes in texture.
If you want to make the texture of your banana pancakes lighter and airier, you can use egg whites instead of whole eggs. Egg whites are easier to whip and naturally hold more air than yolks and can help you achieve a fluffier texture. However, it is worth considering that without the whole egg, you will be missing out on some beneficial protein — and although egg whites are lower in calories than whole eggs, they aren't necessarily any healthier.
Eggless two-ingredient banana pancakes
If you are vegan, or just don't like eggs, you are in luck because eggs are not required to make delicious two-ingredient banana pancakes. In fact, you can make gluten-free vegan pancakes with just a banana and oatmeal (and a little water). These banana oat pancakes are a superfood combination that benefits your digestive system as both ingredients contain fiber that is good for your gut and helps keep you fuller for longer.
Another eggless banana pancake option is to use chickpea flour (sometimes called besan) which has more fiber than white flour and is also gluten-free. With a little added water, this two-ingredient combination will have the most similar texture to traditional pancakes compared to others on the list. This is because chickpea flour helps to create more of a breadlike consistency but with more vitamins and minerals than wheat flour. Also, chickpea flour is packed full of protein and is a good option for vegans who can't consume eggs but also want a little protein in the morning to start the day off right.