The Only 2 Ingredients You Need For Simple, Delicious Banana Pancakes

With only two ingredients, this recipe is incredibly easy to make and is a great healthy addition to any gluten-free diet. Bananas contain two types of fiber important for digestion that also help you stay fuller longer and according to Healthline, eggs are considered one of nature's "perfect foods" because they contain a "little bit of almost every nutrient you need."

Like banana bread, these two-ingredient pancakes are also a good way to use some of those slightly overripe bananas and prevent food waste. In fact, bananas that are a little past ripe are best for these banana egg pancakes because they add a nice sweet flavor that isn't too overwhelming. Plus they are easier to mash up and mix with the eggs. However, it's important to point out that these pancakes won't be as light and fluffy as traditional pancakes and, because of the egg, will be more similar to crepes in texture.

If you want to make the texture of your banana pancakes lighter and airier, you can use egg whites instead of whole eggs. Egg whites are easier to whip and naturally hold more air than yolks and can help you achieve a fluffier texture. However, it is worth considering that without the whole egg, you will be missing out on some beneficial protein — and although egg whites are lower in calories than whole eggs, they aren't necessarily any healthier.