19 Common Mistakes A Chef Wants You To Avoid When Baking Carrot Cake

Though its origins date back to Medieval times, carrot cake is as popular today as ever, and virtually every bakery and grocery chain worth its salt has its own variation for sale. That said, the process of baking a carrot cake with cream cheese frosting is quite simple if you want to create something memorable for a special occasion. It just requires some basic knowledge of not only how to elevate your carrot cake recipe, but also what pitfalls to avoid when doing so.

That's where I come in. As a chef with nearly 18 years of professional experience, I have baked many carrot cakes for restaurant guests. And, on a more personal note, it was also the cake my husband and I chose for our wedding more than 25 years ago. With that, to say I have a vested interest in making the best carrot cake imaginable would be an understatement. That's why I want you to be able to successfully create the most delicious carrot cake possible, and I'm here to share the tricks of my trade with you. Read on for my list of the most common mistakes people make when baking a carrot cake.