Take Your Carrot Cake To New Heights With Tangy Labneh Frosting

You can, of course, spread labneh frosting on your favorite carrot cake recipe, whatever that might be. Or, you can take the opportunity to explore new culinary vistas by adding (or substituting) slight flavor variations like a touch of ghee or a handful of golden sultanas; the traditional carrot cake ingredients of ground cinnamon and ginger will feel right at home here, as well. You can take this as far as you want to go — or start with baby steps, like coating the frosting in chopped roasted pistachios in lieu of walnuts.

If you do this, your carrot cake will be transformed from the stodgy, over-sweet tea cake of yesteryear to something altogether more ... intoxicating. As an added bonus, your homemade labneh (in addition to being subject to a good roll in herbs and an olive oil bath) will work beautifully as a dip for pita or a spread on your morning bagel. Labneh can appear alongside savory Middle Eastern foods like hummus just as easily as it can be recruited to top a toothsome cake. It might be a strain to make, but it hardly requires effort.