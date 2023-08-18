A Buttermilk Glaze Is All You Need For A Truly Perfect Carrot Cake
Next to 2-layer chocolate cake and classic buttery pound cake, carrot cake is another dessert fans crave from time to time. Whether you crave this veggie-filled cake for the nuanced flavor of the spices or the moist shredded carrot enveloped between those fluffy bites of crumb, countless bakers have ways of making this signature dessert. However, most home bakers probably follow a similar routine when preparing the ingredients, as well as the frosting.
When hand-crafting a homemade carrot cake, next to fine-grating those precious root vegetables and adding enough spice to the cake batter, many dessert lovers have strong opinions about frosting. While you may be used to adding only a thick layer of whipped milk, cream cheese, and powdered sugar to your freshly baked carrot cakes, you may want to consider changing up your routine by first adding a rich buttermilk glaze. Unlike cream cheese frosting, which should only be applied to cooled carrot cake to prevent melting, buttermilk glaze is added to carrot cake directly out of the oven.
In adding a rich glaze, the rich buttermilk seeps into the cake's layers, making the final result extra moist and irresistible. After the cake cools, this delightful glaze almost encases your delicious carrot cake, preventing the interior from drying out.
How to make a creamy buttermilk glaze
Now that you know the wonders of using a rich buttermilk glaze, what's the step-by-step process behind making this flavorful sauce? Adding another step to your cooking process might not feel worth the effort, but a buttermilk glaze is what your next classic carrot cake needs to stay nice and moist. To make a buttermilk glaze, combine sugar, butter, and buttermilk in a small saucepan, along with small measurements of light corn syrup and baking soda. Simmer the mixture until lightly browned for 4 to 5 minutes. Once the sauce has been removed from the heat, add a small amount of vanilla.
To use this sauce specifically for carrot cake, it all comes down to timing. Follow your usual carrot cake recipe, but once you pull the pans out of the oven, poke a few holes and drizzle a decent amount of glaze to the top of the warm cakes. The rich, buttery sauce will melt within those luscious layers, leaving you with a delectably soft, sweet, and complex flavor. You can either wait until the carrot cake is completely cool before digging in, or once cooled, add your favorite frosting for one more layer of creamy sweetness.
Even if the idea of a buttermilk glaze sounds tasty, you might still be resisting that extra step and the additional ingredients. To avoid this, you can combine the idea of a rich buttermilk glaze and a delicious cream cheese frosting into one tasty topping.
Simplify your recipe by adding buttermilk directly to your carrot cake frosting
If you long to experience the flavor of your next root veggie cake drenched in the creamy glory of a buttermilk glaze but you're still hesitant to add more to your proverbial plate, you can make a buttermilk-infused cream cheese frosting. Standard cream cheese frosting is typically made with softened cream cheese, powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla extract, but a frosting infused with buttermilk has a richer consistency.
To make buttermilk cream cheese frosting, simply combine butter, cream cheese, buttermilk, buttermilk powder, powdered sugar, salt, and vanilla extract with a high-speed mixer until nice and smooth. The whipped butter, blended with softened cream cheese, will give your cake a luscious boost. The buttermilk and buttermilk powder are sure to give your frosting the signature tang that often comes with using this rich cultured dairy product.
While this frosting may win the hearts of many carrot cake lovers, keep in mind this frosting won't provide the same exact results as a buttermilk glaze. The butter and buttermilk are never heated in this frosting alternative, so you're missing out on the toasted, buttery flavor of a nicely browned buttermilk glaze. Sure, you can make the next best thing, but you may want to go one step further to make a homemade buttermilk glaze, and let this delightful sauce elevate your next homemade carrot cake.