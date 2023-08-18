A Buttermilk Glaze Is All You Need For A Truly Perfect Carrot Cake

Next to 2-layer chocolate cake and classic buttery pound cake, carrot cake is another dessert fans crave from time to time. Whether you crave this veggie-filled cake for the nuanced flavor of the spices or the moist shredded carrot enveloped between those fluffy bites of crumb, countless bakers have ways of making this signature dessert. However, most home bakers probably follow a similar routine when preparing the ingredients, as well as the frosting.

When hand-crafting a homemade carrot cake, next to fine-grating those precious root vegetables and adding enough spice to the cake batter, many dessert lovers have strong opinions about frosting. While you may be used to adding only a thick layer of whipped milk, cream cheese, and powdered sugar to your freshly baked carrot cakes, you may want to consider changing up your routine by first adding a rich buttermilk glaze. Unlike cream cheese frosting, which should only be applied to cooled carrot cake to prevent melting, buttermilk glaze is added to carrot cake directly out of the oven.

In adding a rich glaze, the rich buttermilk seeps into the cake's layers, making the final result extra moist and irresistible. After the cake cools, this delightful glaze almost encases your delicious carrot cake, preventing the interior from drying out.