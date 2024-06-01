12 Unhealthiest Store-Bought Protein Bars

Protein bars are big business in North America with some estimates from market researchers like Mordor Intelligence valuing it at over $6 billion. As it continues to grow, the industry is coming under ever increasing scrutiny from nutritionists who claim protein's association with all aspects of fitness conceals that many of these products are candy bars in disguise. In an interview with The New York Times, professor of nutritional anthropology Janet Chrzan summarized it perfectly, saying, "You can put 'keto' or 'protein' on a candy bar and sell it, and people don't even question it." In this article, we highlight just how true this statement is by examining 12 of the unhealthiest store-bought protein bars out there.

As with all well-marketed products, protein bars place their supposed benefits front and center. In these products' case, it's the huge quantities of protein they contain. What those producing them often fail to mention is that many protein bars are also packed full of saturated fat and added sugars. These are two red flags for anyone seeking a healthy snack as the overconsumption of both has been linked with a variety of illnesses including cardiovascular disease. The following 12 protein bars demonstrate just how much added sugars and saturated fats these products can contain. Be warned, it's a considerable amount.